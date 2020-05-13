HOV: Harlingen pantry able to meet needs of community with jump in volunteers

HARLINGEN — Pantry coordinators say the number of people coming for food has increased at least 20% since the pandemic hit the Rio Grande Valley.

A simple couple from Iowa, who now reside in the Valley, says the simple goodness of people at the Harlingen Neighborhood Food Pantry has kept them afloat during these days of uncertainty.

Jim Coffman, director at the pantry, says there have also been a spike in volunteers ready to meet the needs of the community.

The Food Bank RGV provide goods for community pantries in the area.

