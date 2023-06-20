How to maintain your car in the summer heat

The heat is just one factor that could start a car fire, the other is lack of maintenance.

It's going to be another week of triple digit temperatures, and the heat can take a toll on people's car.

"Well, car fire is a common occurrence, you know, not just here in our area, but just in general. You know, here in the last three months we've had about 16, 17 car fires," McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said.

One local mechanic says there are a couple of things car owners should be checking on their car. One of them being car tires.

Mechanics at Pueblo Tires say they are staying busy during this heat wave. Assistant Store Manager Santiago Cazarez says along with AC issues, people are also having problems with their tires.

Cazarez says it's important to keep an eye on your tires, because it can become a big hazard if left unchecked.

"All tires are a really big risk, especially now, again, in this heat wave that we have. We've seen a lot of blowouts during the road," Cazarez said.

Cazarez says heat can increase your tire pressure and cause over inflation. Older tires also put you at risk of a blowout. He recommends getting your tires replaced after six years.

To avoid car fires, Cazarez recommends getting the fluids for the engine cooling systems checked. He says the cooling system protects the car from overheating.

The final tip, keep an eye on the car battery. The high temperatures can drain the batteries faster.