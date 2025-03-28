Hundreds of water rescues made in Cameron County, more underway

Several agencies are working to help as many people get to a safe location in Cameron County.

Some of those efforts are going on in San Benito.

"I mean, I woke up, and the whole house was flooded, and it was raining," San Benito resident Anthony Lopez said.

Lopez woke up to water covering the floor of his room. He said about a foot of water came into his home, a home he lives in with his parents and sister.

"Really sad just to see it like falling apart, and it's been holding up for the other past rains, but this one just took it down and no one was prepared for it," Lopez said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Valley mayors react to recent severe rainfall

It's a similar story across the city. San Benito first responders have spent the last 24 hours rescuing people from the high water.

"We're trying to help out whoever we can and just get them out of the flood area and into a dry place," San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra said.

In Harlingen, Fire Chief Rafael Balderas says since Thursday, they had more than 200 water rescues from homes and vehicles.

He says there are many more they are still working to help.

"But luckily, we have over 20 entities that came in from the task force from the state, and we coordinated that that deployment this morning," Balderas said.

The Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen says the county saw, in some places, rainfalls reach up to five inches in an hour.

Some areas of Cameron County received up to 20 inches over the entire storm.

RELATED COVERAGE: Disaster declarations signed across the Rio Grande Valley following ‘catastrophic flooding,’ 3 fatalities reported

"What happened? We don't know. Apparently, a lot of thunderstorms began to just develop here. They would move rather quickly and once they got here they would stall out on us," Hushen said.

People have been playing and even using a kayak to get through the water

Some residents have been driving through flooded streets and even walking through them as well, with water reaching up to their waists.

While the damage is done, families are hoping for relief

"I've spent like good memories in there and just for that to happen in one night the rain to take it is just crazy," Lopez said.

Cameron County judge and several cities have already declared a disaster.

The public is being asked to avoid flooded roads, and to report any storm damage online to the state.

Watch the video above for the full story.