Hunting education course now offered in Spanish for Valley residents

A hunter's education class is being offered in the Rio Grande Valley, and for the first time it's being offered in Spanish.

It's a resource hunting experts say is needed for the Hispanic community.

The course is mandatory in the state of Texas for anyone who wants to hunt and was born after September 1, 1971.

The course is being given by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The course was offered for the first time in Spanish on Saturday.

The basic course allows people to hunt legally in the state, and an instructor will also teach participants how to hunt safely.

"The different types of firearms, rifles, gives you a recommendation on which rifle is good so that how you use it for safety both when you are accompanied," Texas Parks and Wildlife Instructor Ivan Benavides said.

Benavides says hunting rules can change every year. That's why participants will be learning about new laws, how to avoid getting fined, what type of game can be hunted and what areas you can hunt in as well as hunting season dates.

The course offered in Texas is recognized by other states and countries such as Canada, Mexico and parts of South America.

The course is only $20 and will be held at Estero Llano Grande State Park.

