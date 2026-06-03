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I-69E southbound frontage road in Primera reopens following flooding

I-69E southbound frontage road in Primera reopens following flooding
6 hours 59 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 6:22 PM June 02, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation

The southbound I-69E frontage road in Primera reopened on Tuesday night after the Texas Department of Transportation announced the road was closed due to flooding.

A flood advisory was in effect in the area through 6 p.m. Tuesday after the area saw up to three inches of rain.

The flooding also affected the northbound I-69E frontage road, but TxDOT reported that road is now clear.

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