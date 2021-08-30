'I'm not sure where we are going to go': Palmhurst family loses home in housefire

A Monday morning house fire left one Palmhurst family with nothing but the clothes on their back.

Single mother of three girls, Nohemi Soto, says she lived in the home with her daughters and two other family members.

Now, with their home gone, after completely burning to the ground, the family is left with only memories and the need to start over.

"I feel so bad because now my kids are getting home from school on the bus. What am I going to do? Their stuff was burned in the fire," Soto said. "All they have left are their school book bags, and tonight, I'm not sure where we are going to go."

The family is now asking for the communities help as they look for a temporary home.

To reach out to the family, call 956-933-0317.