IBWC commissioner says state installed buoy barrier in Eagle Pass without a permit

A commissioner for the International Boundary and Water Commission said the state of Texas hasn’t responded to any inquiries made in response to the floating buoy barrier in Eagle Pass.

IBWC Commissioner María Elena Giner was in Weslaco Wednesday to discuss water availability with local farmers, but discussed the floating barrier.

Giner said the state never asked for a permit from the IBWC — which oversees — the Rio Grande — to install the buoys.

The barrier system was installed last week to deter border crossings as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star initiative.

“A permit is needed in order to avoid shifting of the boundary because of obstruction or impediments that are put in there which could potentially change the boundary,” Giner said. “The other issue that we have is, should we have a flood event, all of the infrastructure that's there without a permit may impact flooding, and may actually cause more flooding damage to the levees, damage to the port."

The state hasn't responded to IBWC’s requests for communication, Giner, adding her counterparts strongly expressed their objection and deep concerns to the project

Giner says her agency has now referred all the info they have to the U.S. Department of Justice. Federal attorneys will figure out what to do next.