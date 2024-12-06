IBWC meets to address Mexico water debit amid concerns among Valley farmers
A meeting was held in the Rio Grande Valley to help Texas farmers get the water they need for their crops.
The U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission held a public meeting in Mercedes on Thursday. They said water coming from upstream being sold to farmers is on a tight rope.
As reported, Mexico and the U.S. signed an agreement in early November known as Minute 311. Some of Mexico's water debt is being paid with nearby water from Mexico through the Texas water master. Valley irrigation districts can now sell it.
That water is coming from the Marte Gomez Reservoir, just south of Rio Grande City. The reservoir has been overflowing since September.
During Thursday's meeting, IBWC Hydrologist Dilbert Humberson says irrigation districts don't have to wait for another five-year cycle to pass in order to get water.
"What if we don't have to wait five years to take part of Mexico's two-thirds share? We can take it at any time," Humberson said.
The problem with this is that it leaves farmers downstream with an uncertain future.
Officials from both the U.S. and Mexican IBWC can change this temporary part of the water agreement. It can be done in September of next year.
More News
News Video
-
IBWC meets to address Mexico water debit amid concerns among Valley farmers
-
Friday, Dec. 6, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
-
Rio Grande City combating stray animal population with free spay and neuter...
-
Edinburg Rotary Club donates $5K to Tim's Coats campaign
-
San Juan police stabbings bring spotlight to domestic violence cases during the...
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...