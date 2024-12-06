IBWC meets to address Mexico water debit amid concerns among Valley farmers

A meeting was held in the Rio Grande Valley to help Texas farmers get the water they need for their crops.

The U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission held a public meeting in Mercedes on Thursday. They said water coming from upstream being sold to farmers is on a tight rope.

As reported, Mexico and the U.S. signed an agreement in early November known as Minute 311. Some of Mexico's water debt is being paid with nearby water from Mexico through the Texas water master. Valley irrigation districts can now sell it.

That water is coming from the Marte Gomez Reservoir, just south of Rio Grande City. The reservoir has been overflowing since September.

During Thursday's meeting, IBWC Hydrologist Dilbert Humberson says irrigation districts don't have to wait for another five-year cycle to pass in order to get water.

"What if we don't have to wait five years to take part of Mexico's two-thirds share? We can take it at any time," Humberson said.

The problem with this is that it leaves farmers downstream with an uncertain future.

Officials from both the U.S. and Mexican IBWC can change this temporary part of the water agreement. It can be done in September of next year.