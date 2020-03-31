ICE Chief - Adherent to Trump’s Immigration Plan, Looks to Acquire More Jail Space

WESLACO - The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they’re looking for new jail space as part of a broader effort to secure the border.

President Trump appointed Thomas Homan to head the agency on Tuesday. Homan said the government is actively looking for more space to help detain immigrants caught crossing the border illegally.

Many of them end up at Sacred Heart’s respite center in McAllen. According to Catholic Charities executive director Norma Pimentel, there was a drop in people seeking help at the center.

She said 400 people were making their way to the center weekly in December. The number dropped to less than 100 two weeks ago.

President Trump’s executive order targeting illegal immigration includes orders to start preparation for construction of a wall.

Homan said ICE intends to carry out the president’s directive.

“There are jurisdictions across the country where aliens are arrested, criminal aliens convicted of serious crimes that walk out of these jurisdictions without any cooperation with ICE,” he said. “So, they’re back in the communities, back in our communities and that causes my officer to once again go out in the community, knock on the door to arrest someone they should have arrested in county jail.”

Homan replaced Daniel Ragsdale who will remain in his previous job as deputy director.

The new director served as ICE’s executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations since 2013.