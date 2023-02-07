Immigration, inflation expected to be discussed during Biden's State of the Union address

Immigration will likely be discussed during President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

With President Biden's State of the Union address happening soon, some political science experts said they expect Biden to pass the buck to Congress on creating immigration reform after more than 2 million migrant encounters on the U.S. southwest border during the 2022 fiscal year.

"President Biden's in a difficult situation with immigration. He's too far in the left for Republicans, and too far to the right for progressive Democrats," Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said.

Freshman Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz said she'll be watching President Biden's State of the Union address in person. De La Cruz's spokesperson said she invited Democrat State Representative Terry Canales as a way to work across the aisle.

"I think Mónica de la Cruz wants to show to residents in the Valley that she's not an extreme Republican, that she wants to work with Democrats on issues where they have common priorities in common positions," Jones said.

Some experts add they're expecting Biden to also talk about what he's doing to fight inflation.

Biden is also expected to talk about gun control after nearly 60 mass shootings in just a little over a month into 2023, according to stats from the Gun Violence Archive.

A topic the President may not address tomorrow night is the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down on Saturday over U.S. waters.

Viewers can watch the President's State of the Union address, including the Republican's response, on KRGV-TV Tuesday at 8 p.m.