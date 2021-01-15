Impeachment Rundown: UTRGV political science professor explains

With the House of Representatives voting to impeach President Trump, the next step in the process is for the senate to hold a trial and as of now it looks like it wouldn’t start until President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

Charles Olney, a political science professor for UTRGV said the structure of how this trial will proceed remains unclear, including what a conviction will really mean, because if it happens it will be after President Trump leaves office and control of the senate goes to the democrats.

"At that point Trump will no longer be president so the immediate effect of impeachment," Olney said. "The most obvious effect is to remove someone from office, but that will no longer be a pressing concern — but supplemental effect of impeachment is the senate could also determine to Barr President Trump from ever obtaining a federal office again which obviously would be significant."

For that to happen lawmakers would have to take a separate vote on whether to disqualify him from holding future office and that would need only a simple majority to pass.

Olney said that a conviction would amount to republicans deciding to close the door and move beyond the Trump era.

