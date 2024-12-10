Incoming border czar accepts Starr County land for deportation facilities

The Texas General Land Office has announced on X that incoming Border Czar Tom Homan has accepted the Starr County land offered to the Trump Administration for border security operations.

The tweet said Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham and Homan will "work together to keep American families safe."

RELATED STORY: Congressman Cuellar reacts to Starr County land offer for deportation facilities

The 1,400 acres of land will be used to build a mass deportation facility.