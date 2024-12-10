Incoming border czar accepts Starr County land for deportation facilities
The Texas General Land Office has announced on X that incoming Border Czar Tom Homan has accepted the Starr County land offered to the Trump Administration for border security operations.
The tweet said Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham and Homan will "work together to keep American families safe."
RELATED STORY: Congressman Cuellar reacts to Starr County land offer for deportation facilities
The 1,400 acres of land will be used to build a mass deportation facility.
More News
News Video
-
City of Weslaco to host holiday parade on Saturday
-
Tim's Coats raises nearly $30K as deadline approaches
-
Woman arrested for possessing narcotics inside the Cameron County Courthouse
-
San Benito CISD investigating 'traffic incident' involving school bus
-
TXDOT prepares Valley roads ahead of cold weather
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...