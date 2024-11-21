Increase of mosquito-borne disease activity identified in Cameron County

An increase of mosquito-borne disease activity has been detected in Cameron County, according to the Cameron County Public Health Department.

The health department said they have identified two locally acquired cases of West Nile virus and one locally acquired case of dengue. These are the first locally acquired mosquito-borne disease cases in the county this year.

West Nile and dengue are transmitted through bites from mosquitos carrying the virus and can spread quickly from person to person.

The health department is reminding residents to follow some steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

They include applying insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing, dress protectively when outside by wearing long sleeve shirts, pants, socks and shoes, stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active and drain any standing water as they can be mosquito-breeding sites.

Symptoms of West Nile and dengue are similar. They include high fever, headache, joint pain, muscle and bone pain, nausea, vomiting and rash.

Dengue symptoms also include pain behind the eyes, and additional symptoms for West Nile include swollen lymph nodes and a sore throat.

The health department said most people can completely recover from both diseases within a two-week timeframe, but complications can develop that will require medical attention and can be fatal if left untreated.