Indian Sweetheart tradition in Donna celebrates 90 years

Donna High School has reached a milestone. They are celebrating 90 years of their Indian Sweetheart tradition.

When it started in the 30s, students paid a penny to nominate a candidate. The pennies raised were first used for prom then, during World War 2, the money went toward war efforts.

The process then turned into an election with no money involved.

While the tradition has evolved, the pride of those chosen to represent Donna hasn't changed.

"Taking part in this event means the world to me. I have always dreamed of being the Indian Sweetheart. Ever since I was a little girl, I would go to every football game, specifically watching the Indian Sweetheart ceremonies. This tradition is beautiful and is the most beloved, so it means a lot to me," Donna High School student Summer Grace Ramirez said.

Donna will host Edcouch-Elsa for their first football game of the 2024 season, where this year's Indian Sweetheart will be presented.