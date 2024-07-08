Injured sea turtles at South Padre Island removed to seek safety from Tropical Storm Beryl

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Beryl, injured sea turtles at South Padre Island were evacuated from their hospital.

Nonprofit Sea Turtle Inc. is taking care of ten injured sea turtles. As they build a permanent hospital, the turtles are being kept in a temporary tent.

Even though Beryl's impact in the Rio Grande Valley was minimal, volunteers were concerned the tent could be blown away or damaged by tropical storm force winds.

"Our rehab staff and our operational staff are literally with buckets bringing saltwater into these temporary tanks. We're in the men's restroom, and we're going to put the patients in saltwater tubs," Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.

With the recovering sea turtles safe in their temporary indoor saltwater hospital beds, volunteers wrapped up preparations for the outdoor residents.

The crews at Sea Turtle Inc. used every tool they have to protect their patients.

Although the Valley isn't facing the brunt of Beryl, the sea turtle caretakers weren't taking any chances.