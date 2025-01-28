x

IRS reminding the public of online services amid tax season

IRS reminding the public of online services amid tax season
5 hours 45 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, January 28 2025 Jan 28, 2025 January 28, 2025 5:25 PM January 28, 2025 in News - Local

Tax season has started, and the deadline to send your 2024 income tax return to the Internal Revenue Service is Tuesday, April 15.

Experts said it’s best to get that filed as soon as possible and not wait until the last minute.

The IRS is promoting is their free online direct filing service that it is available for people to use in the state of Texas if you made less than $82,000 dollars during 2024.

“The IRS offers a variety of online tools and resources that taxpayers can use from the comfort of their own home,” IRS spokesperson Octavio Sáenz said. “These are available 24 hours a day, such as free file, which allows most taxpayers to file their tax returns electronically for free. The software helps to find deductions, credits and exemptions which is really good."

More information is available on the IRS website.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days