Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for women who are pregnant?

On Tuesday the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new set of guidelines recommending against pregnant women receiving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The suggestions echo the organization's message advising against Pfizer Inc's vaccine made in early January.

Obstetrician-gynecologist at DHR Health in Edinburg, Dr. Norma Garcia said not enough research has been conducted to see how the vaccine affects pregnant women.

"What we do and our guidance to our patients is that.. they have to be aware that there [weren't] any pregnant patients in the studies that were performed."

Garcia said that in her field the guidelines are set forth by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"They recommend that we should not be withholding these vaccines from pregnant patients," Garcia explained.

