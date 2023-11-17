Isla Blanca Park preparing for large crowds ahead of SpaceX launch

Thousands of people are expected to show up at Isla Blanca Park in South Padre Island on Saturday, hoping to get a front row seat for a view out of this world.

SpaceX announced plans to launch their Starship rocket from their Boca Chica location on Saturday, Nov. 17. Their website says there will be a 20-minute launch window that starts at 7 a.m. central.

Cameron County Park Rangers will patrol the park throughout the night.

“They're taking care of the parking lots, people trying to come in when they're not supposed to, just making sure everything is running properly for the next morning,” Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora said.

When SpaceX first launched Starship in April, more than 1,700 cars went into the park. Officials said they’re expecting more spectators because the second flight test is happening the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The park saw close to $20,000 in entrance fees the day of the initial launch.

The park will close Thursday night at 8 p.m. to visitors, but will reopen the following morning at 5 a.m.

A park official said the park could open earlier if the line of people trying to enter the park causes traffic issues.

