‘It is something that we want to protect our kids from:’ Reactions to Trump approving immigration arrests at schools

Several residents in the Rio Grande Valley expressed concern over the possibility of immigration officers arresting people in schools.

It’s a possibility after President Trump canceled previous policies that limited where arrests can happen.

As the father of an elementary school student at Brownsville ISD, Ruben Hernandez said he’s worried about what children could see now that a new federal directive allows agents to make arrest in schools.

READ MORE: State lawmakers ask education agency for guidance on how Texas schools can respond to Trump’s immigration plans

“For ICE to come to the elementary schools to traumatize our children to be honest with you — and I’m a big supporter of what we need to do to help our country but there's also structure,” Hernandez said. “It is something that we want to protect our kids from, and I think we should really come together and we should talk about.”

It's a similar concern shared by Adina Alegria, the executive director for Texas Valley Educators. She’s spoken to parents from Brownsville ISD regarding the concerns.

“They're just asking for more direction and clarification as to what may be coming down the pipeline,” Alegria said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now able to make arrest in areas previously protected, including schools, churches and hospitals.

These types of operations include serving warrants.

READ ALSO: Pharr church reacts to new rules for immigration enforcement

A UTRGV political science professor says school districts are the ones who would be responsible for understanding the policy in their facilities.

“How do they feel about ICE agents being in their school zones, in parent pick up areas, in parking lots, do they have a different policy for entering the school building? So really this directive really opens the possibility and creates sort of a conversation,” Alvaro Corral said.

Brownsville ISD told Channel 5 News they are working with their legal team. They also want to let parents know their plan if federal authorities needed to conduct operations at one of their campuses.

Algeria is encouraging parents to keep bringing children to school

“We need to keep on going like if everything is fine,” Alegria said. “We can't let them take away our pride, we can't let them come in and make us afraid of them. Let’s just keep on going as if everything is normal."

Hernandez said he wants authorities to put the needs of children first.

“I don't know how they'll do it because there's no such thing as a dry run with something like this, but as long as our kids are safe and protected, then we'll go from that aspect,” Hernandez said.

Channel 5 News contacted seven other school districts in Cameron County to see if the immigration policy change is impacting them.

Most didn’t respond.

IDEA Public Schools sent the following statement:

“IDEA Public Schools does not differentiate its engagement of law enforcement agencies and does not have any protocols or measures specific to any agency, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE"). In the event that ICE agents were to arrive at a campus, we would implement the same policies and processes that we use with all law enforcement agencies. As outlined in our student handbook, most student information is protected by law from disclosure, and access to students is limited without parental consent, absent special circumstances.”

Harlingen CISD declined to comment.

Watch the video above for the full story.