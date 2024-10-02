Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco

The Edinburg North Lady Cougars took down the Weslaco Lady Panthers 3-1 in district action on Tuesday night.

Weslaco took the first set in dominating 25-12 fashion, but the Lady Cougars answered by winning the final three sets of the night with each of those three decided by less than five points.

It was an extra special night for Itati Ramirez, who celebrated reaching the 1,500-career assist milestone with her team prior to the match.

Edinburg North now sits with a 2-0 record in district play.

S1: 25-12 (Weslaco)

S2: 25-21 (Edinburg North)

S3: 25-20 (Edinburg North)

S4: 25-21 (Edinburg North)