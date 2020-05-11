Judge Cortez letter to Elon Musk asks to consider Hidalgo County for Tesla HQ, factory
The founder of SpaceX and Tesla got into a war of words over the weekend.
Elon Musk threatening to move his Tesla headquarters from California to a state with fewer social distancing rules. This caught the attention of Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez in a letter on Monday.
Hey @elonmusk: Hidalgo County @JudgeCortez and @GovAbbott are ready to accommodate @Tesla. @john_jwitt #HidalgoCounty #WelcomeTesla pic.twitter.com/YSINvFM8Ca— Hidalgo County (@HidalgoCounty) May 11, 2020
Cortez offers Hidalgo County as a new site for Tesla headquarters. Musk responded with, “Note is much appreciated.”
Note is much appreciated— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
Houston officials also reached out to Musk to place their bid.
More News
News Video
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 11
-
HOV: Former Food Bank RGV volunteer seeks assistance amid pandemic
-
Judge Cortez letter to Elon Musk asks to consider Hidalgo County for...
-
Charter school in Brownsville seeks donations to continue to create PPE for...
-
Mixed feelings loom over UTRGV medical students starting residency amid pandemic