Judge upholds results of May election in Rio Grande City lawsuit
A judge ruled to uphold the results of the May 2024 Rio Grande City commissioners' election after two previous commissioners filed a lawsuit to contest the results.
The decision was made Wednesday after one day of testimony. In his ruling, visiting Judge Rogelio Valdez said he did not feel there was enough evidence to support the allegations made by former Rio Grande City commissioners Alberto Escobedo and Rey Ramirez.
Ramirez ran against Ediel Barrera for the Commissioner Place 2 seat, and lost by 78 votes. Escobedo ran against Eudolio "Nune" Barrera for the Commissioner Place 4 seat, and lost by 121 votes.
Ramirez and Escobedo filed the lawsuit in June and claimed in court that 230 votes should be disqualified.
Wednesday’s ruling means the new commissioners will keep their seats.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
