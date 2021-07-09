July 9, 2021: Flash flood watch extended through Saturday morning

UPDATE FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021 AT 3:42 P.M.

The Flash Flood Watch for Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties has been extended until Saturday, July 10 at 7 a.m.

Starr county is no longer included in the Flash Flood Watch.

Isolated rainfall amounts of one to three inches are possible through tonight and Saturday morning, and flash flooding is still possible during that time.

Meanwhile, showers and storms are moving northward through the McAllen and Reynosa areas.

ORIGINAL STORY

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been extended for central Cameron County (Brownsville, Los Fresnos, and Rancho Viejo area) until 8:45 a.m. A Flash Flood Warning for Port Isabel and South Padre Island will remain in effect until 10:00 a.m.

Heavy rainfall around two to three inches may cause some flooded roads.

Allow more time to get to work Friday morning.