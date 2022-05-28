Juvenile detained after carrying a toy gun near Brownsville ISD campus

A juvenile was detained Friday afternoon for carrying a toy gun across from a middle school, the Brownsville Independent School District announced.

The unidentified juvenile was detained across the street of Stell Middle School, the district said in a social media post.

The juvenile did not enter campus premises, the district added.

“Brownsville ISD continues to take all necessary safety measures to keep our students and staff safe and secure as a number one priority,” the district stated.