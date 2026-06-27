Juvenile facing charges in deadly Edinburg hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist

The 16-year-old juvenile driver was taken into custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Edinburg. They are facing a charge of collision involving personal injury or death.

According to a news release, 43-year-old David Moreno was killed while riding his bicycle in the 2000 block of North McColl Road at around 1 a.m. Friday.

Investigators with the Edinburg Police Department determined Moreno was traveling southbound in the center turning lane when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene.

At around 5 a.m., the parents of four juveniles arrived at the police department to report the crash, according to a news release. The suspect vehicle was identified as a 2014 Dodge Caravan.

The news release said the juveniles inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were 16 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Edinburg police at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.