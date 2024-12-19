K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah

The UTRGV men's basketball team took down Southern Utah on Wednesday night 78-73.

Trey Miller shined for the Vaqueros with a game-high 21 points and seven assists. K.T. Raimey finished with 16 points off the bench for UTRGV.

The Vaqueros struggled from beyond the arc in the game but dominated inside with 48 points in the paint.

"Trey (Miller) I thought really set the tone with his ability to get down low and hit the roll man," UTRGV head coach Kahil Fennell said of the team's attack on offense. "Tommy did a really nice job catching and finishing as a roll guy, Kwo did a really nice job catching and finishing as a roll guy, and I thought that really opened some things up for us outside of that."

The team will take the floor again on Saturday against the College of Biblical Studies at 2:00 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.