Kid's Best Medicine: Facility dog helping pediatric patients

As a facility dog, Jude works 40 hours a week alongside owner and child life specialist Kara Williams.

"I feel like sometimes he can sense when kids aren't feeling well, and he can just go lay on the bed and just give them sort of like a deep pressure, comfort hold,” Williams, a certified child life specialist at Wolfson Children's Hospital, said.

Jude spent the first two years of his life being trained as a service dog, then used those skills inside the hospital.

Now he's on call for everything from prepping a patient for surgery, calming them when they need an IV, and just to be there when they need a little extra love and support.

You can follow Jude’s journey online.

Watch the video above for the full story.