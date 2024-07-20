KJ Doyle named new Channel 5 Sports Director

A new era for the Channel 5 Sports team is here as we welcome our new sports director, KJ Doyle.

KJ was introduced to KRGV-TV viewers on Friday. He joins the Channel 5 Sports team after serving as the sports director at KFDA-TV, NewsChannel 10 in Amarillo, for two years.

“I wanted to move further south to continue covering high school sports in the great state of Texas,” KJ said. “I’ll be starting sports coverage live from Dallas Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California starting on Monday.”

Originally from New Hampshire, KJ says he grew up cheering for the Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots.

"KJ is going to add a great dynamic to our local sports coverage," KRGV-TV and Noticias RGV News Director Zoltan Csanyi-Salcedo said. "He has over two years under his belt covering Texas high school football in the Amarillo area, so he understands the fact that football is king in Texas. He loves mixing it up with the fans and loves being out in the field and the community. He is an all around nice guy, and he is super excited to be here in the RGV, and we look forward to great things to come."

Gloria Morelia, the weekend sports anchor and reporter for our Spanish language sister station Noticias RGV, will be moving to the English side as the Channel 5 Weekend sports anchor and weekday reporter.

KJ is replacing former sports director Alex del Barrio who left to increase his role with CBS Sports' college football and basketball broadcast.

“I’ve already reached out to coaches, who have been so kind in welcoming me to the Valley,” KJ said. “I’m eager to get acclimated to Texas high school sports here in the Valley, and see what our local teams have in store for us this season in the field.”