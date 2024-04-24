x

La Entrevista: 'DDK Barber and Salon Spa' ofrece servicios de belleza

1 hour 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2024 Apr 24, 2024 April 24, 2024 3:01 PM April 24, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Dorian Rubio, representante de 'DDK Barber and Salon Spa' visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios que ofrece su salón ubicado en Pharr. 

Contacto: (956) 784-2187

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

