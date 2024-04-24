La Entrevista: 'DDK Barber and Salon Spa' ofrece servicios de belleza
Dorian Rubio, representante de 'DDK Barber and Salon Spa' visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios que ofrece su salón ubicado en Pharr.
Contacto: (956) 784-2187
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
