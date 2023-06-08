La Entrevista: Helados de verano para todos
Marco Martínez, dueño de "La garrafa" visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos la trayectoria de su negocio y la amplia variedad de helados que ofrecen.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Suspect confesses to fatally shooting 50-year-old neighbor near Edinburg
-
The importance of knowing the basics for CPR
-
Thursday, June 8, 2023: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
-
Gladys Porter Zoo preparing to debut ‘escape artist’ bear
-
Cameron County Trash Bash helping residents dispose of waste