x

La Entrevista: Helados de verano para todos

5 hours 30 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, June 08 2023 Jun 8, 2023 June 08, 2023 2:40 PM June 08, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Marco Martínez, dueño de "La garrafa" visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos la trayectoria de su negocio y la amplia variedad de helados que ofrecen. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days