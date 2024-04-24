La Entrevista: Ivonne Montero presenta una obra teatral en McAllen
Ivonne Montero, una reconocida actriz, invita a la comunidad del Valle a una obra teatral que se realizará el próximo 11 de mayo a las 8:30 p. m. en McAllen.
Lugar del evento: McAllen Performing Arts Center
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
