La Entrevista: Ivonne Montero presenta una obra teatral en McAllen

Wednesday, April 24 2024
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Ivonne Montero, una reconocida actriz, invita a la comunidad del Valle a una obra teatral que se realizará el próximo 11 de mayo a las 8:30 p. m. en McAllen.

Lugar del evento: McAllen Performing Arts Center 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

