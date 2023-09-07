La Entrevista: Marlen's Event Center ofrece un salón en San Juan para todo tipo de eventos
Fernando Rocha, uno de los dueños de Marlen's Event Center ubicado en San Juan, visita nuestros estudios para informar sobre el salón de eventos que utilizan para XVs, bodas, fiestas, y mucho más.
Marlen's Event Center está localizado en 905 W 1st St Ste A&B, San Juan, TX 78589.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
