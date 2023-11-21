x

La Entrevista: Ofrecen servicios de planchado de ropa

1 hour 38 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, November 21 2023 Nov 21, 2023 November 21, 2023 3:38 PM November 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Mario Alberto Rodríguez, el dueño de Planchaduria Express Diez/Doce informa sobre los servicios que ofrecen en la tintorería de ropa situada en McAllen.

Planchaduria Express Diez/Doce está ubicada en 1211 Eri Ave McAllen, Tx 78503.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days