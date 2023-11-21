La Entrevista: Ofrecen servicios de planchado de ropa
En La Entrevista, Mario Alberto Rodríguez, el dueño de Planchaduria Express Diez/Doce informa sobre los servicios que ofrecen en la tintorería de ropa situada en McAllen.
Planchaduria Express Diez/Doce está ubicada en 1211 Eri Ave McAllen, Tx 78503.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
