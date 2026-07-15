x

La Grulla homicide investigation underway

La Grulla homicide investigation underway
34 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 5:33 PM July 15, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo cedit: MGN Online

The Texas Rangers are investigating a homicide in La Grulla, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. 

The investigation began on Tuesday when a man was found unresponsive on Migrant Street and was later pronounced dead.

The DPS spokesperson said additional details are not being released at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days