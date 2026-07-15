La Grulla homicide investigation underway
The Texas Rangers are investigating a homicide in La Grulla, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
The investigation began on Tuesday when a man was found unresponsive on Migrant Street and was later pronounced dead.
The DPS spokesperson said additional details are not being released at this time.
More News
News Video
-
Chicharra Fest set for Thursday
-
San Benito CISD awarded $1.85 million grant to expand after-school programs
-
Hidalgo County hike and bike trail getting $850K in safety upgrades
-
Ken Paxton campaigns in McAllen following endorsement from National Border Patrol Council
-
Mission CISD contract scheme involved $30,000 in cash bribes, witness says
Sports Video
-
UTRGV volleyball releases full schedule for the 2026 season
-
Hurricanes FC U14 boys team to represent Rio Grande Valley at national...
-
Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV...
-
RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
-
RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals