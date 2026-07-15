Valley Border Patrol agent faces new child sex assault charge in separate case

Derek James Dominguez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Border Patrol agent from Mercedes is facing a new charge of sexually assaulting a child, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

Records show Derek James Dominguez was booked on July 2 after the victim reported the assault in October 2025.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, the victim told a Mercedes Police Department investigator that Dominguez sexually assaulted her on two occasions in March 2016 and April 2016.

The victim said she has known Dominguez since she was "seven or eight years" old.

When asked why it took her so long to report the assault, the victim mentioned Dominguez's "other case" and said, "that's when the guilt started to creep in because I always kind of assumed I'm the only one and he would never do this with anybody else."

Dominguez was previously jailed on an indecency with a child charge in August 2025 in a separate case.

In that case, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested Dominguez after a female child was abused “sometime in 2023 and December 2024,” according to a news release the sheriff's office issued at the time.

The news release identified Dominguez as a Border Patrol agent, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed.

Channel 5 News reached out to CBP for comment regarding Dominguez's arrest. A spokesperson said CBP does not comment on personnel matters.

Jail records show Dominguez was released on July 3 on a $10,000 bond.