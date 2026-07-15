Woman found guilty in connection with Mission CISD bribery scheme

Veronica O’Caña seen exiting the McAllen Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. KRGV photo

A jury found a woman guilty on all counts in connection with a bribery scheme involving the Mission school district.

Veronica O’Caña was found guilty Wednesday on charges of bribery, money laundering, and tampering with a witness.

Prosecutors say O’Caña was part of a plot to bribe a Mission CISD board member to influence the board to award a contract to the energy savings company Performance Services Inc.

The contract was awarded to the company in February 2018, but the project was later shelved and didn’t move forward.

On Tuesday, a witness identified the school board member as Patricia O’Caña, Veronica’s sister who served as board president at the time.

Sentencing for O’Caña was set for October, and she will remain out on bond until then.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.