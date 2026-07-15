Chicharra Fest set for Thursday
Summer fun continues at the Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center in McAllen.
The center is offering lots of fun, educational activities for kids and families, including fan favorite Chicharra Fest.
Chicharra Fest is set for Thursday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m.
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