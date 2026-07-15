x

Chicharra Fest set for Thursday

Chicharra Fest set for Thursday
1 hour 52 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 4:14 PM July 15, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Summer fun continues at the Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center in McAllen.

The center is offering lots of fun, educational activities for kids and families, including fan favorite Chicharra Fest.

Chicharra Fest is set for Thursday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days