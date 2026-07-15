San Benito CISD awarded $1.85 million grant to expand after-school programs
San Benito CISD landed a $1.85 million grant to expand its after-school programs across nine campuses.
The funding comes through the Cycle 13 ACE After School Grant and will cover the next three years. District leaders say the money keeps all after-school programs free for families.
"We never have a problem keeping that amount of students after school. We will always find a way to keep the kids engaged with us after school," San Benito CISD Superintendent Fred Perez said.
On a campus with about 600 students, around 150 could be enrolled in the after-school program.
Watch the video above for the full story.
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