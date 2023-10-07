La Joya ISD appeal against TEA fails, Commissioner of Education to decide future

The future of the La Joya Independent School District school board is now in the hands of the Commissioner of Education.

After a month of deliberation, the Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings sided against La Joya ISD's appeal to block the TEA from replacing the school board with a state appointed board of managers.

La Joya ISD fought against two claims cited in a TEA investigation.

The court's decision ends La Joya ISD's last legal appeal, as the TEA moves to replace both the current board and superintendent with state appointees.

In a statement, La Joya ISD says in part that it is "committed to the efforts to address and rectify

concerns."

The final decision will fall to the Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath.

It is not known when that decision will be made, but it will be the final chance for the TEA and the district to give oral arguments and await a decision.

Watch the video above for the full story.