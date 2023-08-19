La Joya ISD Board of Managers applications being evaluated

The application process is underway for people interested in joining a Board of Managers for the La Joya Independent School District.

"All applicants who hope to be selected have to go through a governance training," Texas Education Agency Deputy Commissioner Steve Lechelop said.

It is still unknown if the current La Joya ISD School Board will be replaced with the state appointed board of managers, but if it does happen, only seven of the 107 applicants will be chosen.

The next step in this process is a two-day local training.

"We will be observing all the attendees during this training, and after the training we will start conducting interviews. Both phone interviews and panel interviews on Zoom with some of the applicants who really stand out during the lone star governance training," Lechelop said.

La Joya ISD appealed the TEA recommendation to replace their board. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.