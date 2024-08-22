La Joya ISD students keeping school's music tradition alive

La Joya Independent School District's mariachi program is getting ready for a successful year.

It's a tradition that's deeply rooted in the Rio Grande Valley. The sights and sounds of mariachi music take center stage at La Joya ISD.

"We're celebrating our centennial year this year at La Joya ISD and 42 years of mariachi and folklorico programs, so we are very excited for that," Palmview High School Mariachi and Conjunto Program Director Mayra Garcia said.

La Joya ISD is known for being one of the first school district's in the United States to introduce mariachi music into its curriculum.

All three of the district's high schools, La Joya High School, Palmview High School and Juarez-Lincoln High School, are renowned for their award-winning mariachi groups.

"My mom always sang, and when I learned that La Joya ISD had a mariachi program, it's one of the first things I asked my parents. We used to live in Houston, I told them 'I need to go to that school,' and so they brought me to La Joya ISD and the rest is history," Garcia said.

From student to teacher, Garcia has come full circle, proving that music can transcend generations.

"When you think of the district of La Joya ISD, you think of the music, you think of the culture, you think of mariachi, conjunto, folklorico, and it feels so amazing to be a part of the program to continue that legacy," Palmview High School student Merari Uribe said.

For students like Uribe, the mariachi program is more than just a class, it's a way to embrace her roots.

Whether it's through mariachi or conjunto music, these students strive to keep the rich history of both programs alive.