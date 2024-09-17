La Joya ISD: Three students arrested for making threats against school district

The La Joya Independent School District announced three students were arrested after making threats against the district online.

In a news release, the district said "a series of threats" were made against La Joya ISD schools. The three students responsible were apprehended and taken to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center.

"We are emphasizing our zero-tolerance policy toward any threats, whether made in jest or with serious intent, as we continue to prioritize the safety and security of students and staff," the district said in the release.

The district said the students are facing multiple charges, including making false alarm threats and terroristic threats.

"La Joya ISD Police Department has worked closely with local law enforcement to ensure these threats were dealt with swiftly and that those responsible were identified and taken into custody," the district said.

Both the district and authorities are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of spreading false or harmful information online.