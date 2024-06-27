La Joya police providing gun locks to the public

The La Joya Police Department is helping make sure guns at home are secured.

The police department is offering free gun locks to the public, meaning you don’t have to be a La Joya resident to be given one.

“Summer's already started and the kids are at home,” La Joya police spokesman Lt. Manuel Casas said. “We know that children are curious, and when the parents aren't looking, they start looking around for things cause they get bored.”

The locks come with instructions, which can be different for different types of guns.

If you need a gun lock, drop by the La Joya Police Department at 701 E. Expressway 83.