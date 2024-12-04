La Joya police seeking burglary suspect

The La Joya Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect they say is in the country illegally.

Mel Mares said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Sergio Mata Jr., took $3,000 worth of electronics from her home on the 800 block of Rancho Escondido while she and her sons were out on Monday.

“It's very upsetting, and at the same time very scary,” Mares said, adding that the suspect even helped himself to some of her groceries.

According to police, Mata has a lengthy criminal history. They were able to confirm he entered the country illegally on the same day the burglary happened.

According to La Joya police spokesman Lt. Manny Casas, police obtained camera footage that showed Mata walking out of the woods leading to the Rio Grande.

Casas and Mara said Mata left wet, muddy clothing on her floor during the burglary.

“He left his clothes there, and left fully clothed in my son's clothing,” Mara said.

Surveillance footage showed Mata wearing clothing Mara says belongs to her sons, and carrying a backpack she said contained the stolen electronics.

Police told Channel 5 News Mata was seen in Pharr and chased on foot.

“He managed to get away, but he dropped the backpack with all the goods that he stole,” Casas said.

A judge signed a warrant for Mata's arrest on Wednesday.

The La Joya Police Department also named Alan Antonio Perez-Vasquez, 21, as a person of interest in the burglary. Police say he is also undocumented and is believed to be in La Joya or in Mexico.

A news release from the La Joya Police Department said Perez-Vasquez "came into possession of items that were stolen from the home."

Mara said she's glad there's some movement in the case, but she doesn't feel safe knowing Mata is on the loose.

Police say if you see the two men, don’t approach them. Instead, call the La Joya Police Department at 956-585-4855.

Watch the video above for the full story.