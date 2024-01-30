x

La Voz del Valle: Cookie Co nos presenta las forma de decorar galletitas coquette

6 hours 9 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, January 30 2024 Jan 30, 2024 January 30, 2024 10:53 AM January 30, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin y Juan Camilo Barragan

Vero Rodríguez nos enseña como decorar sus galletitas Coquette.

Cookie Co está ubicado en 1519 S Jackson Rd. Pharr, Texas.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

