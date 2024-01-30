La Voz del Valle: Cookie Co nos presenta las forma de decorar galletitas coquette
Vero Rodríguez nos enseña como decorar sus galletitas Coquette.
Cookie Co está ubicado en 1519 S Jackson Rd. Pharr, Texas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
