Labor agreement between city and Mission firefighters being renegotiated
The city of Mission is meeting with their firefighter’s union to renegotiate a labor agreement signed last month.
In May, the city and the Mission Firefighter’s Association signed a labor agreement after the city officially combined its fire and ambulance services within the city’s fire department.
READ MORE: New labor agreement signed for Mission firefighters
The new discussions are to better define what a grandfathered employee is.
A letter obtained by Channel 5 News that was written by attorneys for the firefighter’s union is at the center of the renegotiations.
The letter says a current Mission firefighter EMT did not want to renew his EMT certification and didn’t think he needed to because he joined before the merger.
On Wednesday, the union and the city tentatively agreed to change the way the contract is worded.
“A true grandfathered applies, prior to the EMS merger, would only affect the individuals who only had their fire certifications. Those would be our true grandfathered now,” Mission Firefighter’s Association President Mike Silva said.
If a firefighter EMT does not renew their EMT certification, they could be dismissed.
Final approval to the changes are expected to be made during a special Mission city council meeting set for July 3.
More News
News Video
-
Monte Alto resident on edge following deadly dog attack
-
Carlos Cascos, former Cameron County judge and Texas Secretary of State, dead...
-
Prescription Health: Exploring the link between PCOS and cognitive decline
-
Starr County commissioner absent from meeting following arrest
-
Closing statements made in George Alvarez trial, jurors sent home
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview