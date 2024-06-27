Labor agreement between city and Mission firefighters being renegotiated

The city of Mission is meeting with their firefighter’s union to renegotiate a labor agreement signed last month.

In May, the city and the Mission Firefighter’s Association signed a labor agreement after the city officially combined its fire and ambulance services within the city’s fire department.

The new discussions are to better define what a grandfathered employee is.

A letter obtained by Channel 5 News that was written by attorneys for the firefighter’s union is at the center of the renegotiations.

The letter says a current Mission firefighter EMT did not want to renew his EMT certification and didn’t think he needed to because he joined before the merger.

On Wednesday, the union and the city tentatively agreed to change the way the contract is worded.

“A true grandfathered applies, prior to the EMS merger, would only affect the individuals who only had their fire certifications. Those would be our true grandfathered now,” Mission Firefighter’s Association President Mike Silva said.

If a firefighter EMT does not renew their EMT certification, they could be dismissed.

Final approval to the changes are expected to be made during a special Mission city council meeting set for July 3.