Lady Hounds softball falls to Pearland 3-2 in state semifinals

AUSTIN - San Benito's dreams of making program history and reaching the 6A State Title game came to an end on Friday. The Lady Hounds, despite not allowing a hit until the sixth inning, fell to the Pearland Lady Oilers 3-2 at Red & Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas. It's the third loss in the state semis in program history after falling in the 5A and 6A semifinals in 2013 and 2015 respectively. Both losses in the state semis were to Lewisville High.

The Lady Hounds were able to strike early against Pearland starter Abigail Gutierrez. The first two batters Bethany Aguilar and Elyssa Ruvio singled and Emily Delgado was hit by a pitch giving the Hounds the bases loaded with no one out. First baseman Kylie Sanchez reached on a fielders choice to score Aguilar to give the Hounds a 1-0 advantage. Gutierrez then retired the next two Hound hitters to retire the side.

San Benito starting pitcher Amira Rodriguez was solid in the circle in the first two innings, not allowing a run across and not giving up a hit. In the third, a squeezed strike zone and a little wildness got to Rodriguez as she walked the first three batters to give the Oilers bases loaded with no one out.

The Oilers would get three runs across without recording a base hit on Rodriguez; then with the Oilers hitting in the bottom of the 3rd, Darian DeLeon scored the first run for the Oilers on a Rodriguez wild pitch to Kennedy Drafton. Hailey Golden scored on a Kristyn Whitlock sacrifice fly to take the lead. Kaylee Schweitzer would score on an errant throw for the third run of the frame.

After getting through the third, San Benito skipper Elias Martinez replaced Rodriguez for senior pitcher Emily Delgado and moving Rodriguez to shortstop to keep her bat in the game.

The Hounds would get a run back in the top of the fourth, after the first two batters reached on an error and a walk, Jozanna Montes drove in Sanchez from second to cut the deficit to 3-2. Gutierrez then retired the next two Hounds to end the frame.

San Benito would get single base runners in the fifth and seventh innings, but could not get the tying run accross. Bethany Aguilar struck out looking for the final out of the game.

Rodriguez and Delgado combined to allow just one Pearland hit in the game. Rodriguez, walked five Oiler batters and struck out two with three of the two runs giving up being earned. Delgado, pitching in her final high school game, pitched three scoreless innings striking out four without allowing a run or walk.