Laredo man sentenced to 40 years for sexually assaulting Edinburg child

A 49-year-old man from Laredo who was convicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Judge’s Office.

Robert Rodriguez was found guilty on Aug. 27 of sexually abusing a 9-year-old child in Edinburg, according to the release.

The investigation into the abuse began in January 2017 after the abuse was reported to the Edinburg Police Department, the release stated.

“This case reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in our community,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue justice for victims of these heinous crimes and ensure that offenders like Rodriguez are held accountable.”

The Edinburg Police Department, the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo and Starr Counties worked together on the case, the release added.