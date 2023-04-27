Large group of migrants continues moving through Brownsville
Several buses were seen Wednesday continuing to transport migrants crossing the border in large numbers and arriving in Brownsville.
On Tuesday, officials said 2,000 migrants were processed in a 24-hour period.
PREVIOUS STORY: Brownsville police assisting border patrol after large group of migrants arrives at border
A spokesperson with the U.S. Border Patrol told Channel 5 News that an updated headcount is not available due to the large amount of people crossing.
The migrants are being bused to a processing facility and the Border Patrol station in Brownsville.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg undergoing development boom
-
Combes police investigating after two men found dead inside a home
-
Edcouch teen arraigned in connection with death of infant son
-
Defendant in murder trial claiming self-defense in death of Harlingen teen
-
Large group of migrants continues moving through Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run