Large group of migrants continues moving through Brownsville

Several buses were seen Wednesday continuing to transport migrants crossing the border in large numbers and arriving in Brownsville.

On Tuesday, officials said 2,000 migrants were processed in a 24-hour period.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Border Patrol told Channel 5 News that an updated headcount is not available due to the large amount of people crossing.

The migrants are being bused to a processing facility and the Border Patrol station in Brownsville.