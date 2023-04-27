x

Large group of migrants continues moving through Brownsville

Wednesday, April 26 2023
By: Brenda Villa

Several buses were seen Wednesday continuing to transport migrants crossing the border in large numbers and arriving in Brownsville.

On Tuesday, officials said 2,000 migrants were processed in a 24-hour period. 

A spokesperson with the U.S. Border Patrol told Channel 5 News that an updated headcount is not available due to the large amount of people crossing.

The migrants are being bused to a processing facility and the Border Patrol station in Brownsville.

