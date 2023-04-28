Brownsville police assisting border patrol after large group of migrants arrives at border

More than 2,000 migrants crossed the Rio Grande near Brownsville since Monday evening.

The constant flow of migrants caused the U.S. Border Patrol to call the Brownsville Police Department for help.

A Brownsville police spokesperson said it’s unusual for them to be involved with immigration related issues.

“It is not typical,” Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said. “Since we are a border town, there’s a lot of federal agents here, and we all cooperate with any situation that happens."

Police are assisting border patrol keep track of the migrants and making sure everyone gets to where they need to go.

"Here in recent weeks, recent days, we have had a migrant influx in our area where we are now average about a thousand migrants a day crossing through areas like Brownsville,” RGV Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez aid.

Nearly 70% of the migrants are from Venezuela.

The large number of migrants comes as Title 42 — the Covid related policy that allows border authorities to turn away migrants at the border — is expected to expire on May 11.

Team Brownsville — a non-profit that helps asylum seekers — said that the migrants were not from camps on the other side of the river.